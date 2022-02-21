34,800 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.