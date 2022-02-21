$367.99 Million in Sales Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will announce $367.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.00 million. Guild posted sales of $454.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Guild has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

