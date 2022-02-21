3D Systems (DDD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
3D Systems stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.21.
In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $493,712. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3D Systems (DDD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.