3D Systems (DDD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.21.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $493,712. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 465.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 467,495 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,719 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,276 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

