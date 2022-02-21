3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.62 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

