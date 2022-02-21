46,461 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,067,000 after buying an additional 523,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,538,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 248,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,058,000 after acquiring an additional 636,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $32.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.