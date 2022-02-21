469,937 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 469,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,943,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

CHK stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

