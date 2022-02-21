472,262 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 472,262 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.48) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.57) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $784.70.

BHP stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

