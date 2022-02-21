$499.65 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report $499.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.30 million and the lowest is $496.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $472.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

