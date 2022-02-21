4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.05

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.05 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 3060738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.90 ($0.45).

The firm has a market cap of £54.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

