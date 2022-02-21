4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.05

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.05 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 3060738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.90 ($0.45).
The firm has a market cap of £54.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
4D pharma Company Profile (LON:DDDD)
Recommended Stories
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.