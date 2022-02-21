4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Capitalization of $494,945.77 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $494,945.77 and approximately $72,987.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00108028 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.