$5.46 Million in Sales Expected for IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) to announce sales of $5.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.41 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year sales of $17.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.13 million to $17.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.97 million, with estimates ranging from $25.46 million to $26.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IsoPlexis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IsoPlexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISO opened at $5.73 on Monday. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

