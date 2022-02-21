$53.37 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post $53.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.80 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $52.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $210.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

