53,827 Shares in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CS Disco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. CS Disco Inc has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

