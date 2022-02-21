$579.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post sales of $579.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $576.30 million to $582.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $677.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after buying an additional 642,738 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $53.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

