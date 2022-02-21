60,800 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Rockwell Automation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $264.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

