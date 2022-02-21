$697.77 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce sales of $697.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.00 million and the highest is $711.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $70.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $935,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

