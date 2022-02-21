$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce sales of $7.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $1.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 338.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $74.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.79 million to $81.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.66 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $112.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.27.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $64,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 in the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $91.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $209.05.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

