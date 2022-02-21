70,200 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $3,147,184. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

VOYA stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.