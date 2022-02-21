708,705 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 708,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,269,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.88% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 505,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after acquiring an additional 423,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 197,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,626 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

