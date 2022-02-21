$73.60 Million in Sales Expected for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) will post $73.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $74.20 million. Root reported sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full-year sales of $321.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.12 million to $326.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $253.57 million, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $287.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Root.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

Shares of Root stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Root has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $404 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter worth $53,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter worth $53,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter worth $55,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

