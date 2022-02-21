$748.29 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report sales of $748.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $744.80 million and the highest is $750.10 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $693.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,073,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $150.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.39. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

