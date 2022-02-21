79,274 Shares in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBSM. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 178.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF alerts:

PBSM opened at $35.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $27.64.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.