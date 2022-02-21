84,532 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 343,184 shares of company stock worth $5,988,477.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

