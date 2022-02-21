888 (LON:888) Sets New 1-Year Low at $241.12

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 241.12 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 241.12 ($3.26), with a volume of 1274673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.60 ($3.42).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on 888 shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.15) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on 888 from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 545 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 552.50 ($7.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £899.09 million and a PE ratio of 76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.44.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

