$94.43 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce $94.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.84 million and the highest is $157.01 million. Omeros reported sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 788.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $174.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

OMER opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $443.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Omeros has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

