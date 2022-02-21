961,292 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 961,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,477,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $317,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,431,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,493,000.
NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $34.63 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87.
