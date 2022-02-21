$966.97 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce $966.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $953.12 million to $986.40 million. Trimble posted sales of $886.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,206 shares of company stock worth $1,545,278 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.35 on Monday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

