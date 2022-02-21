A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS opened at $71.20 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

