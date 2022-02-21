AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,700,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $9.16 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

