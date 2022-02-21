ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 355,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 48,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 158,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

