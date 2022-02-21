ACoconut (AC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,862.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $324,850.54 and $33,862.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

