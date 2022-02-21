Acorns Advisers LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,582 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $684,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $109.87. 7,111,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,779. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

