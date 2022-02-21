Acorns Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after buying an additional 230,321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 174,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.47. 124,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,077. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.