Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $91,368.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $91,368.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.95 or 0.06986458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00286997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.00780772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00069647 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00410858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00218373 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

