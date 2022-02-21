Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 3,231 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

