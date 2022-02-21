Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $480.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $438.81 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

