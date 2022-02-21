Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Adobe were worth $49,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 112.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $15.15 on Monday, hitting $442.56. 5,194,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.76 and a 200 day moving average of $601.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.