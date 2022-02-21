Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,619 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $15.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.