Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $2.76 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Adshares has a market capitalization of $62.51 million and $2.52 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00007405 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00137236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,424 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

