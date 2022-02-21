Advance Auto Parts (AAP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $294.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $280.00.

1/27/2022 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $255.00.

12/30/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $260.00.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $218.80. 933,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,844. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.87.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

