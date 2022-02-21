Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

AAP opened at $218.80 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.