Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.27 Million

Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post sales of $363.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $351.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

