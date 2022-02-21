Advisor Resource Council Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,575 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.47. 124,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,077. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.