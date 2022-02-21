Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,521,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,842,000 after purchasing an additional 99,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.03. 7,585,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,829. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $147.22. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

