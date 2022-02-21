Advisor Resource Council Sells 13,407 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $48.53. 26,955,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,523,031. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

