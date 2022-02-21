Advisor Resource Council Sells 7,661 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,226 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $159.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

