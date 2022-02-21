Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report sales of $91.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.62 million to $94.09 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $71.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $339.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $341.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $414.23 million, with estimates ranging from $352.24 million to $432.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,480 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.