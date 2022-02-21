Agrello Trading 21.2% Lower This Week (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Agrello has a total market cap of $190,900.79 and $8.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Agrello has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Agrello coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

