AIB Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:AIBBU) Quiet Period Set To End on February 28th

AIB Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AIBBU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 28th. AIB Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AIB Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:AIBBU opened at $9.95 on Monday. AIB Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

