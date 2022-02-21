Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $29,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 707,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,671,000 after buying an additional 191,906 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $241.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.50 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

